Suspect charged with assaulting, robbing man at fast food restaurant in North Augusta

Nov. 10—A North Augusta man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a strong arm robbery at a fast food restaurant on Georgia Avenue in North Augusta.

Damian Vertez Burley, 34, is charged with one count of strong arm robbery.

On Aug. 30, North Augusta Public Safety officers responded to the McDonald's on Georgia Avenue in reference to a robbery that occurred at that location.

The victim stated "three subjects assaulted him and stole his phone and cash," according to an incident report obtained from the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

While conducting a traffic stop on Nov. 9, police realized the suspect was a passenger in the vehicle and had an outstanding warrant, according to the report.

The suspect was placed under arrest and transported to the Aiken County detention center for booking.