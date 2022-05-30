Suspect charged with attempted first-degree murder after woman shot in chest at grocery store

A woman is behind bars after Memphis Police say she shot another woman at a local grocery store.

The incident happened May 29, when the victim was shot at a SuperLo Foods in the 2200 block of Lamar Avenue.

Officers found the woman shot in the chest.

She was rushed to Regional One in critical condition, according to an affidavit.

A man identified the shooter as Leenora Johnson, 42.

He told police that Johnson and the victim had been arguing for two months over a death in the family, according to the affidavit.

Security cameras at the store showed Johnson attempt to hit the victim with her car, police said.

She then allegedly jumped out of the car with a handgun before the man jumped between the two women.

According to police, Johnson returned to her car, took aim, and shot the victim one time.

After the shooting, officers found Johnson at Tunstall Street and Park Avenue inside her car with a black handgun in the passenger’s seat.

She was taken to Jail East.

Records show she’s charged with attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:



