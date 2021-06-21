Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder of 94-Year-Old Asian American Woman in SF Pleads Not Guilty

A man accused of stabbing an elderly Asian American woman in San Francisco has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder charges on Friday.



The charges: Defendant Daniel Cauich, 35, faces attempted murder, battery causing serious bodily injury and elder abuse for the unprovoked attack of a Chinese Vietnamese woman, Ahn "Peng" Taylor, 94, last week, reported KTVU.



Assistant District Attorney Trevor Kempner read a victim impact statement from the victim’s niece during the hearing.

The court had set Cauich’s arraignment for Friday and granted the DA office's request to keep him detained without bail.

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin said Cauich was convicted of three separate felony burglary charges earlier this year and sentenced to jail time and probation.



The incident: Cauich allegedly hit Taylor in the head and stabbed her on the forearm, hip and torso as she was walking near her downtown apartment on Post Street around 10:15 a.m. on June 16, NextShark previously reported.



The suspect continued walking and threw away the knife, which investigators recovered near the crime scene.

Local authorities arrested Cauich two hours later after they circulated his photo to other officers.

Taylor was brought to a local hospital for treatment and was able to come home on June 19, according to KRON4.

A GoFundMe was created for Taylor, raising over $30,000 as of this writing. According to the latest update posted on June 19, Peng is recovering and "still not able to go for a short walk in the hallway even holding someone's arm."

"She is understandably still quite disoriented, but happy to be home and when told about all the outpouring of best wishes, she gets a big smile on her face," the update reads.



