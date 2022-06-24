Suspect charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting man in face, assaulting MPD officer

A man was arrested after allegedly shooting someone in the face while they were riding in a car.

The shooting happened June 22.

According to a police affidavit, the victim was riding in a car with four other men.

They began joking with one person, identified as Ahmad Coleman, 20, and calling him “soft,” according to Memphis Police.

Coleman allegedly took out a handgun and shot the victim in the face.

Coleman then got out of the car and ran southbound on Airways Boulevard before being apprehended by police.

One of the men gave a statement to investigators identifying Coleman in the incident.

He said he looked up after hearing the shot and saw a gun in Coleman’s hand, according to the affidavit.

The victim told police he wanted to prosecute Coleman.

Coleman is charged with attempted first-degree murder, employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony, and unlawful possession of a weapon, records show.

He’s also charged with assault and resisting official detention after allegedly swinging on an officer at 201 Poplar.

According to the affidavit, Coleman dislocated his right shoulder during the incident.

The officer was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.

