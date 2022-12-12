Suspect charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting man in face

A man faces an attempted murder charge after allegedly shooting another man in the face after an argument.

Memphis Police responded to a shooting in the 3600 block of Wilshire Road on Dec. 10 around 8:46 p.m.

Two men had been involved in an argument that turned violent, according to an affidavit.

They were parked next to each other, and one man’s estranged wife was in the car with the other man, according to police.

That man, identified as Christian Perez-Hernandez, allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired several shots at the victim while he was inside his car.

He was shot on the right side of his face, and his Dodge Ram truck was shot 10 times. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition by paramedics.

When police arrived, the victim told them the suspect was leaving in a silver Nissan.

Officers stopped Perez-Hernandez at Poplar and Highland without incident, according to the affidavit.

Officers recovered a black Springfield Armory 9mm in his waistband.

Perez-Hernandez admitted to firing several shots at the victim, according to the affidavit.

He was taken to 201 Poplar and charged with attempted second-degree murder and employment of firearm w/i to commit felony, records show.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: