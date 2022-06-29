Suspect charged with attempted murder after elderly man shot at Memphis park, records show

A man has been arrested after someone was shot at a local park.

The shooting happened June 7 at the Charles Powell Community Center on Western Park Drive.

Memphis Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the back, according to an affidavit.

Another man told police that he and the victim had been walking the trails when they encountered four men on the basketball court.

Two of the men were ducking down behind a wall while another one exercised, according to police.

When the witness and the victim passed the wall, one of the men told them to stop, according to the affidavit.

When they kept walking, gunshots rang out.

The victim was shot in the bag and dragged to a water fountain for safety.

The witness was not injured.

Video from the center showed a man brandishing an AR-15 into the surveillance camera, police said.

An additional victim later told police her house had been shot up during the incident.

A round went through her bedroom window while she was asleep, according to the affidavit.

Tips came from a media release naming potential suspects.

On June 17, a juvenile suspect was taken into custody in the 700 block of Ledbetter Avenue.

Police said a witness identified the juvenile and another man, Tadarius “TD” Atkins, as the shooters.

The witness told police the pair had planned to rob the victims for their car.

The witness said the juvenile shot the AR-15 toward the victims, and Atkins fired a 9mm handgun, according to the affidavit.

Atkins, 20, was positively identified in a photo lineup.

He’s charged with 2 counts of attempted first-degree murder, 2 counts employment of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment.

