Suspect charged with attempted murder of HPD officer in Laie

Feb. 18—The 39-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and stealing his vehicle in the Laie area has been charged with first-degree attempted murder and unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle.

Hokuokalani Patoc today was charged following the Thursday incident that started in the morning when the Honolulu Police Department received a call about two vehicles driving "hazardously" in Laie. After being pulled over, the suspect beat an officer with a weapon that appeared to be a crowbar and stole his police-subsidized personal vehicle.

An hours-long police chase ensued, with HPD following the vehicle to the North Shore and eventually to the Honolulu area before arresting the suspect in front of Iolani Palace.

The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries to his head, HPD said.

Patoc's aggregate bail has been set at $1 million, according to court documents.

He has also been arrested and charged for first-degree criminal trespassing at Waialua Elementary School Tuesday morning.