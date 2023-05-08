UPDATE: Suspect charged with attempted murder after shooting at deputies

May 8—A suspected car thief shot at deputies with a semiautomatic rifle during a chase Monday morning, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, and has been charged with attempted murder.

No deputies were reported as being injured.

Deputies received a report of a female walking on Perkins Wood Road in Somerville who said her vehicle had just been stolen, according to the Sheriff's Office. A vehicle matching the description was located by deputies. The driver, Eric Scott Thomas, 29, of Falkville, failed to stop and attempted to elude deputies, the Sheriff's Office said.

"During the pursuit, the subject shot at deputies from the car," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Thomas crashed the vehicle, ran on foot and hid under a Wilson Mountain Road residence before being located and apprehended by K9 Deputy Gator, the Sheriff's Office said.

Thomas was charged with attempted murder and first-degree robbery, according to the Sheriff's Office, and booked into the Morgan County Jail after being treated for injuries at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He is being held without bond.

