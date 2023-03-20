Suspect charged with attempted murder in traffic-stop assault

Mar. 20—Jacksonville police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with an incident Saturday.

A traffic stop that turned violent Saturday morning ended with both the suspect and the officer involved in the hospital.

Broderick Javon Vines of Anniston was released from UAB Hospital in Birmingham the same day of the incident and was arrested shortly afterward, according to Jacksonville public information officer Ben Nunnally.

The incident occurred at about 2 a.m. Saturday when Weaver police attempted a traffic stop on a 2022 Dodge Charger.

The driver, who was later identified as Vines, fled the scene in the vehicle and was pursued by Weaver police, who were joined by Jacksonville police when they reached that city's jurisdiction.

When law enforcement caught up with the vehicle, Vines rammed a Jacksonville squad car head-on, before backing up to try again, according to a news release. The officer got out of his car and drew his firearm in an attempt to halt the suspect, who then hit the officer with his car.

Vines attempted to hit the officer with his car again, and the officer fired a single shot.

Vines has been charged with attempted murder, reckless endangerment, as well as multiple other charges, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office website. He is being held on a $65,000 bond in the Calhoun County Jail.

