Suspect charged with attempted rape in attack on NYC subway

A man accused of trying to rape a young woman in a Manhattan subway car Wednesday was busted hours after the alleged attack by patrolling transit cops who recognized him from his wanted poster, police said.

Timothy Thomas, 23, of Queens, was busted on attempted rape, sexual abuse, forcible touching and unlawful imprisonment charges, police said Thursday.

Thomas is accused of approaching the 21-year-old victim as she sat in an uptown E train headed toward the Canal St. station about 10:20 a.m. Wednesday.

He put his hand between the seat and her buttocks, and when she got up, he grabbed her and pushed her into the corner of the train car, where he tried to rape her, cops said.

The woman broke free, and the suspect fled the subway car..

Transit officers spotted Thomas riding the E train in Jamaica Wednesday night, recognized his photo, and arrested him just before 11:30 p.m., cops said.

Thomas was arrested in 2019 on a weapons charge, police sources said. The disposition of that case wasn’t available Thursday night.

He awaits arraignment in Manhattan criminal court.

The city’s transit system has seen a nearly 75% increase in crimes so far this year.

Citywide, rapes are up by 35%, with 161 reported across the five boroughs as of Feb. 6, compared to 119 in the same time period last year.