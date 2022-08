Aug. 16—The Meridian Police Department has charged a suspect in an Aug. 6 shooting death.

Eulisa Chanell Barnes is charged with the murder of 31-year-old Demarco Jimerson, MPD Sgt. Heather Luebbers said Tuesday.

The shooting occurred the evening of Aug. 6 in the 3400 block of State Blvd.

Bond for Barnes was set at $300,000.