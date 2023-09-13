Suspect charged in Bronx shooting of 8-year-old boy

TechCrunch

AuthMind, a Maryland-based startup that aims to help businesses protect themselves from identity-related cyberattacks, today announced that it has raised an $8.5 million seed round led by Ballistic Ventures, with strategic participation from IBM Ventures. The company was co-founded by CEO Shlomi Yanai and CTO Ankur Panchbudhe. With AuthMind, they are looking to make their mark in the booming identity security space.