Suspect charged in Bronx shooting of 8-year-old boy
One suspect has been charged with attempted murder, assault, and other related charges.
The refreshed 2024 Ford F-150 has some neat new security features that make a whole lot of practical sense.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer go through the MLB news of the week, including a new man in charge of the New York Mets, while also previewing two more teams that are likely to be in the MLB playoffs (the Phillies & Rays).
Unity announced a new fee structure today, and developers are none too happy. “We are introducing a Unity Runtime Fee that is based upon each time a qualifying game is downloaded by an end user,” the company wrote in a blog post announcing the change.
Because you absolutely deserve to live like Mary-Kate and Ashley gallivanting across Europe on an unlimited budget.
One of Trump's dumbest economic ideas is getting even worse.
With so many battery packs on the market right now, we tested out a bunch to see which are worth your money.
AuthMind, a Maryland-based startup that aims to help businesses protect themselves from identity-related cyberattacks, today announced that it has raised an $8.5 million seed round led by Ballistic Ventures, with strategic participation from IBM Ventures. The company was co-founded by CEO Shlomi Yanai and CTO Ankur Panchbudhe. With AuthMind, they are looking to make their mark in the booming identity security space.
Add one to your cart and thank us later.
Sony has launched the "Aibo Foster Parent" program for its $2,900 robot dogs, allowing owners whose basic plans have been canceled to donate them.
Luis Rubiales forcibly kissed midfielder Jenni Hermoso while celebrating their Women’s World Cup win earlier this summer.
BMW is backtracking on a controversial tactic it had in place — charging a monthly fee or subscription to activate hardware-based features in its cars — like heated seats.
Honda announced today that it’s switching to Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) for upcoming EVs sold on the continent. Honda models that go on sale in 2025 and later will use NACS instead of the Combined Charging System (CCS).
Max looks set to move into the sports streaming business in the coming weeks. Warner Bros. Discovery may try to get users hooked by offering live sports at no extra cost for several months before charging extra for them.
Urías will remain on paid leave as authorities and the league investigate the allegations.
A second former Trump administration official goes to trial on contempt of Congress charges, the 14th Amendment drumbeat grows louder, and co-defendants in the Georgia election interference and classified documents cases begin turning against the former president.
Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, ByteDance, Meta and Microsoft now have until March to make sure certain services comply with strict EU rules around their ecosystems. The Digital Markets Act doesn't apply to Samsung for the time being.
Jones, a former player, is a member of Kirby Smart's coaching staff. He was arrested on reckless driving and speeding charges late Friday.
2023 Rivian R1T Dual-Motor with the Max battery rated to go 410 miles. This trim becomes the long-distance range leader in the Rivian lineup.
The new Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 gaming mouse shares the same agreeable shape as its predecessor, but cleans up many of the older model's minor annoyances.