Suspect charged in burglary at Brick apartment complex

BRICK - A Brick man was charged after police said he was involved in a burglary at an apartment complex on Tuesday.

On Nov. 14, officers responded to the Kentwood Village Apartments for a burglary in progress, according to Brick Township Police. The victim, who was not home, saw a man on a security camera inside the apartment and was able to give police a description of the subject.

Within minutes, officers were at the scene and found a male matching the description and running from the apartment, police said. Patrolman Matt Farnkopf ordered the suspect to stop, but he refused and continued to run. After a short foot chase, Farnkopf apprehended the suspect on Route 70.

Police said the suspect - identified as 34-year-old Joshua R. Guarino - was found to be in possession of women’s clothing and jewelry. Only some of the items in Guarino’s possession were claimed by the reporting person, so police believe there are additional victims.

Guarino was charged with burglary, theft, obstruction, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, resisting arrest and interference with transportation, according to police. He was taken to and processed at Brick Police Headquarters and lodged in Ocean County Jail.

Brick Township Police are urging anyone with information on Guarino to contact Detective Ryan Talty at 732-262-1170.

