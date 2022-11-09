Suspect charged in burglary of downtown business

Nov. 9—Eyewitnesses' report of a break-in at a business Friday morning in downtown Joplin resulted in the arrest and charging of a suspect.

Brian Lewis, assistant chief of police, said witnesses reported seeing two people walking away from B&B Discount at 401 S. Grand Ave. after an apparent burglary.

Lewis said a window had been broken out to gain entry to the business and a large-screen television valued at $1,100 was taken from the business. Officers responding to the eyewitnesses' report located a man and woman on foot in the area and ended up arresting the male on suspicion of burglary.

Zachery J. Vogl, 35, was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary, stealing and first-degree property damage. A felony charge of possession of methamphetamine also was being sought in connection with less than a gram of the drug found in his possession during the course of the arrest, Lewis said.