Suspect charged for Calabasas sucker punch caught on camera

CALABASAS, Calif. - Charges were filed Friday against Angel Sanchez Jr. Friday, the man accused of sucker-punching a man with a stroller in a Calabasas neighborhood in an apparent unprovoked attack.

Sanchez, of Santa Barbara, was charged with one count of battery with serious bodily injury, one count of child abuse circumstances or conditions likely to cause GBI or death, and one count of corporal injury to a child, the Los Angeles District County Attorney's Office announced.

Video posted to Neighbors showed one of the attacks. It happened just before 5:42 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, at the intersection of Lost Springs Drive and Cottonwood Grove Trail. The video shows the attacker crossing the street toward the man pushing the infant in the stroller before he punches the victim squarely in the face with a left hook. The victim fell to the ground and the stroller tumbled over, leaving the infant visibly in distress. The suspect then got into a nearby minivan and drove away.

The victim, a 60-year-old man, spoke to FOX 11. He wished not to be identified by name, but did say he had multiple broken bones in his face and may need surgery. He also said the baby in the stroller suffered some bruising.

In addition, investigators said the same suspect was also wanted in connection to a similar attack in the area that occurred around the same time.

While both of the victims in the two assaults were members of the AAPI community, investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said it's still investigating a motive for the attacks.

Anyone with information was asked to call LASD's Malibu/Lost Hills Station at 818-878-1808.