Suspect charged with capital murder after man shot and killed in West Helena apartment, police say

A man has been charged in the murder of a person who was gunned down at an apartment in Arkansas.

The shooting happened Aug. 8 in the 1200 block of Highway 49 in West Helena.

The Helena-West Helena Police Department (HWHPD) responded to the scene just after 4 a.m., where they found the 43-year-old victim lying unresponsive in a bedroom.

MORE: Police identify person of interest after man shot and killed in West Helena

The man had been shot multiple times and was later pronounced dead by the coroner.

Investigators identified 42-year-old Sherman Lefee Gill of Jacksonville, Ark., as a person of interest in the murder, police said.

Gill was arrested Aug. 10 by the Warren Police Department (WPD) in Warren, Ark.

He was taken to the Phillips County Detention Center, where he will be housed until his bond hearing, police said.

Gill is charged with Capital Murder, Aggravated Residential Burglary, and 3 counts of Terroristic Threatening.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: