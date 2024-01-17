Suspect charged after Carrick man shot, killed on his front porch New Year’s Eve

Channel 11 is learning more after a man was shot and killed on his front porch on New Year’s Eve in Carrick.

Investigators say the suspect, Timothy Debold, 43, meticulously planned the murder.

Man dies after shooting in Carrick

Debold parked his car on Belplain Street, walked one block over to Maytide Street, shot the victim and then ran back to his car before fleeing the scene, police say.

Lonnell Newkirk, 44, died in the hospital, but not before he gave police a key piece of evidence.

Newkirk’s dying words revealed his killer. According to the newly released criminal complaint, Newkirk repeatedly told witnesses, “Ticc shot me.”

Police found out he was referring to Debold, better known on social media as “Ticc.”

After searching through Debold’s Facebook and Instagram they identified his girlfriend, who owns a 2020 Honda CRV, the same car that police saw fleeing the crime scene.

According to the complaint Debold mapped out the shooting before ever pulling the trigger. Police said the Honda CRV can be seen circling in front of Newkirk’s home.

Surveillance shows Debold driving up Belplain Street weaving through the neighborhood before coming back to that street parking and then getting out of the car shooting the victim and then feeling.

The complaint said cameras inside both the Liberty Tunnel and Squirrel Hill Tunnel captured the car traveling away from the crime scene just 11 minutes after the first 911 call.

Debold was later arrested on an unrelated case, but now faces multiple charges including homicide for Newkirk’s death.

