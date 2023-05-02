Suspect charged in caught-on-video gang-related NYC salon shooting that wounded innocent teen and woman

A suspect has been charged with firing into a Staten Island hair salon two years ago, wounding an innocent teen and woman but missing the rival gang member he was aiming for, police said Tuesday.

Eqwone Forbes, 24, is charged with attempted murder, assault and gun possession for the Aug. 25, 2021, shooting at Buosso African Hair Braiding on Victory Blvd. near Montgomery Blvd. in Tompkinsville.

A 17-year-old girl was grazed in the head and a 35-year-old woman was shot in the buttocks. Both were treated at Richmond University Medical Center.

Dramatic video from inside the salon released by the NYPD shows the gunman standing outside, lifting his gun and firing, blowing out the plate glass window as customers scrambled for cover.

The gunman and a man with him ran off.

Less than two hours later, Forbes was picked up on Jersey St. for an unrelated offense and found in possession of a gun, police said.

He was convicted of attempted gun possession and sentenced last May to two years in prison.

While behind bars, he was identified as the salon shooter, with the case recently presented to a grand jury, police said. He was charged with the shooting after being indicted by the grand jury.

Police say Forbes is with the Original Stacks gang and was firing at a rival, a 23-year-old member of the Harbor Gang.