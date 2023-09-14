Suspect charged in connection to 2nd UNC Chapel Hill lockdown

Officers with the UNC Chapel Hill Police Department have charged a man who they say pointed a gun at someone on campus, leading to a lockdown on campus Wednesday.

Officials say that around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday police arrested 27-year-old Mickel Deonte Harris, from Durham, on Formosa Lane on outstanding warrants from an assault earlier in September.

UNC-Chapel Hill led the investigation into Wednesday’s incident and was able to charge Harris that same day for having a gun on educational property.

Law enforcement took Harris to the Orange County Jail, where he is being held on a $10,000 bond for having a gun on educational property and an additional $1,500 bond for outstanding warrants.

