Suspect charged in connection to reports of window peering in Liberty Twp.

Sep. 9—A man has been charged with criminal trespass as part of an investigation into reports of a man peering into windows in Liberty Twp., according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.

Kevin Michael Ayers, 36, of Hamilton, was arrested Thursday on one count of criminal trespass, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

A man peering into windows on Aug. 22 and Sept. 5 at homes in the Four Bridges area of Liberty Twp. later was identified as Ayers, sheriff's detective Joe Fuller said.

After posting a video to social media, detectives received 25 tips from the public identifying Ayers as the man caught on security camera Aug. 22 looking into the window of a home, Fuller said.

Ayers is a registered sex offender, with previous convictions for voyeurism in 2017.

"Thanks to the help of the public, we were able to identify the suspect quickly. This could have escalated into something much more severe," Sheriff Richard Jones said.