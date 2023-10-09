Suspect charged in connection with September bank robbery, Rock Hill police say

A Rock Hill man has been arrested in connection with a September bank robbery, police said.

Wesley Todd McCracken, 53, of Rock Hill, was taken into custody Monday by York County Sheriff’s Office deputies at a motel in Fort Mill near Carowinds Boulevard, the Rock Hill Police Department said in a written statement.

McCracken was served an an arrest warrant at the Rock Hill Law Center charging him with strong arm robbery in connection with the incident at the TD Bank branch off Celanese Road in Rock Hill, police said in the statement.

No one was hurt in the Sept. 19 incident, Rock Hill police Lt. Michael Chavis said.