Suspect charged in death of Everett police officer

A suspect has been charged with the death of Everett police officer Dan Rocha, according to court documents.

Richard James Rotter, 50, has been charged with the murder of Rocha and the unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, Rotter is a convicted felon and was noted as a “high property” offender.

Rotter also had several outstanding warrants at the time of his arrest, including misdemeanor warrants for assault and hit-and-run.

According to Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe, Rocha approached Rotter, who was acting suspiciously in the parking lot of a Starbucks in the 1000 block of Broadway Avenue in Everett at about 2 p.m.

There was an altercation, and Rocha was shot and killed.

O’Keefe said Rotter fled in a blue Mini Cooper, running over Rocha’s body.

After the pursuit where Rotter was “blowing lights,” Rotter collided with a van and rolled his car over at the corner of Rucker Avenue and 35th Street.

He was arrested at the scene.

Rocha, who was killed in the line of duty, had lived in Everett for over a decade and had served as an Everett police officer since 2017.