Suspect charged in December homicide, Columbus police say

A suspect in a December homicide was captured early Thursday after a fugitive task force tracked him down, Columbus police said.

Rhaeem Sharrod Love, 28, is charged in the fatal shooting of Kyron Jamar Sharp, who died at 8:37 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Piedmont Columbus Regional emergency room, investigators said. Sharp was 22 years old.

Charged with murder, aggravated assault and using a gun to commit a crime, Love is to have a preliminary hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court at 9 a.m. Friday, according to Muscogee County Jail records.

Columbus police said officers were called at 7:58 p.m. to the 4000 block of Singer Drive, off Fort Benning Road, where they found Sharp and another man wounded. An ambulance took both to the hospital, where the other victim survived, police said.

Sharp was the 69th of 70 homicides in Columbus last year, an apparent record.

Aided by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s fugitive task force, agents with the U.S. Marshal’s Service seized guns, ammunition and suspected drugs when they arrested Love, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on the case may contact Detective Robert Nicholas at 706-225-4363 or the police homicide unit at 706-225-3161.