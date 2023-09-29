Suspect charged in dogfighting investigation

Sep. 29—When deputies with the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office went to a house on the 100 block of Second Street SW on Monday, they were looking for a man wanted on an outstanding warrant.

They never found him.

Instead, they stumbled on what has now developed into a major investigation involving cruelty to animals and dogfighting. The case could lead to several arrests and criminal charges.

As of press time, only one suspect had been arrested stemming from the investigation.

Maj. Jospeh B. King, commander of the sheriff's office criminal investigation division, identified the suspect earlier this week as 42-year-old Travis Myrick.

Myrick, who is being held without bond in the Baldwin County Law Enforcement Center, was taken into custody in the backyard of his residence Monday after he attempted to run away from Deputy Keante Butts.

Initially, Myrick was charged with one misdemeanor count of obstruction of a law enforcement officer. He later was charged with one misdemeanor count of cruelty to animals.

A warrant was also taken out against Myrick Wednesday for one count of dogfighting, which is a felony.

Deputies and detectives with the sheriff's office found 25 pit bull terriers in a shed and inside the residence where Myrick lived.

King said 16 of the dogs were found inside the shed, while nine more dogs were found in small plastic cages inside the house.

Two stacks of the cages with dogs in each one were discovered in a bathroom of the residence.

At the scene, King said deputies and detectives saw no water or food for the dogs.

All the dogs were given water by authorities before they were retrieved by officers with Baldwin County Animal Control and taken to the old county animal shelter where they are being cared for by volunteers.

Authorities are also working closely with a local veterinarian to determine the extent of the dogs' injuries and how those injuries may have been inflicted.

Anyone with information that they believe might be helpful to local authorities is asked to call the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office Crime Tip Line at 478-445-5102.