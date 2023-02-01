Suspect charged in double shooting at Gainesville shopping center still on the loose, police say

Gainesville police have obtained warrants in connection to the shooting at the Village Shoppes of Gainesville on Monday.

On Tuesday, police said they charged Guillermo Vazquez Martinez, 42, in the shooting that left two men injured in the parking lot of the shopping center.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Martinez has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault for the attempted murder of both victims, according to police.

The two men were shot in the parking lot of Village Shops of Gainesville on 879 Dawsonville Highway during a busy shopping time.

The suspect left the scene and the victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Both of the victims survived the attack.

Officers originally suspected that the victims were targeted; new developments revealed that was true.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police said this was not a random crime and that the victims had a connection to Martinez.

The intent of the attack is still unclear, according to police.

Lt. Kevin Holbrook said they plan to work every lead to catch Martinez, who fled the scene and is believed to be on the run.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to submit that information, here.

IN OTHER NEWS: