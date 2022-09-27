Suspect charged in failed murder-suicide that left Detroit radio anchor dead

A suspect accused of killing a Detroit radio host and attacking his family, then attempting suicide was arraigned on a murder charge Monday.

Arthur Levan Williamson, 55, has been charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder and three counts of unlawful imprisonment for Friday’s attack on WWJ-AM anchor Jim Matthews, his two children and their mother, according to the Detroit News.

Police were called to the condo around noon Friday after the adult woman, Nicole Guertin, and her 5-year-old daughter escaped the house. Her 10-year-old son was tied up in a closet with blunt force trauma and Matthews, 55, was found dead.

Williamson was in the basement, having attempted suicide by overdose, according to police. He was treated at the scene and then hospitalized.

On a GoFundMe page, Ashley Quigley, who identified herself as the children’s aunt, said the young boy is in critical condition after undergoing brain and ear surgery from the “vicious, needless attack.”

Guertin and her daughter are in stable condition.

Chesterfield Township Police Chief Brian Bassett said Monday that investigators are still trying to figure out the relationship between Williamson and the victims, but there was no sign of forced entry in the house.

“We know that it was not a breaking and entering,” Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido said at a press conference. “It was a relationship that didn’t show that he was an unwanted guest at the place.”

Matthews’ brother, Joe Nicolai, lives next door and told the Detroit News that he had seen Williamson around the house. He believed that Guertin met Williamson at a support and recovery group.

Matthews spent almost seven years as the overnight news anchor at WWJ, according to the station.

“He would often speak with his co-workers about his love for his two children, and their adventures at school,” the station said last week. “He loved delivering the latest news to his listeners, and was incredibly dedicated to WWJ and the broadcasting industry.”