Suspect charged in fatal Rock Hill shooting captured in Charlotte, police say

A Rock Hill man who is charged with murder in the March shooting death of a South Carolina woman has been arrested in Charlotte, officials said.

Brenden Demarkus Johnson, 25, was taken into custody Wednesday by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and Rock Hill Police Department officers on a pending warrant, according to a written statement from Rock Hill police. The warrant charges Johnson with the March 25 shooting death, according to Rock Hill police Lt. Michael Chavis.

The victim has been identified as Jennifer Robinson, 33, of Lockhart, S.C., according to a statement from York County Coroner Sabrina Gast. Lockhart is southwest of Rock Hill in Union County, South Carolina near the York County border. Robinson was in the 100 block of Friedheim Road in Rock Hill when she was shot from a vehicle, Chavis said Wednesday.

Johnson remains in the Mecklenburg County jail on a fugitive warrant pending extradition to South Carolina, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office Web site and the Rock Hill police.