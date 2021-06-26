Suspect charged in fatal shooting of 17-year-old boy in Pittsburgh's Allentown neighborhood

Jun. 26—A teen was arrested and charged with homicide in connection to the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy last month in Pittsburgh's Allentown neighborhood, officials said Friday.

Clinton Miller, 18, was booked at Allegheny County Jail on homicide and gun charges, court records show.

Miller was found and detained by detectives with Pittsburgh police and the U.S. Marshals Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesman Maurice Matthews.

Seventeen-year-old Izevah Clancy was shot dead in the city's Allentown neighborhood on May 27. Officers from Pittsburgh police's Zone 3 station responded to a ShotSpotter alert for five rounds fired about 9:30 p.m. that Thursday in the 700 block of Warrington Avenue.

Medics rushed Clancy to UPMC Mercy hospital in "serious condition," officials said at the time.

The next day, he died.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office said that Clancy died of gunshot wounds and ruled the manner of his death to be homicide.

Miller is facing charges including homicide, carrying a gun without a license and possessing a gun illegally.

Anyone with information about the incident can reach Pittsburgh police's Zone 3 station at 412-488-8326.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Natasha at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@triblive.com or via Twitter .