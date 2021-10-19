Suspect charged in fatal shooting of 18-year-old Pittsburg woman

Oct. 19—PITTSBURG, Kan. — Witness interviews and video surveillance footage helped Pittsburg police identify and arrest a Tennessee man in the fatal shooting of a woman Saturday night in Pittsburg.

Officers responded to a report at 6:22 p.m. Saturday of a bleeding woman in an apartment at 415 S. Broadway St. The caller reported finding the door to the apartment open and spotting a bleeding woman lying on the floor inside.

Jase E. Delich, 18, of Pittsburg, was pronounced dead when officers and emergency medical technicians arrived.

Police said evidence found at the scene showed that she had been shot with a handgun. Witness accounts and a review of surveillance footage obtained in the area led to the development of Bri'yon E. Baker, 23, as a suspect in the shooting, police said.

Baker was located about midnight walking near Sixth and Joplin streets in Pittsburg and was arrested. Police said a handgun was found in his possession.

Baker was brought in for questioning and charged with second-degree murder. He remained in custody Monday at the Crawford County Jail with his bond set at $1 million.