Suspect charged in fatal shooting on 18th Street

Oct. 18—The suspect in the Oct. 2 murder of a Falls man was taken into custody by members of the Niagara Falls Police Department and U.S. Marshal Task Force on Sunday.

Antonio Carr, 28, who was wanted in the shooting death of Tracy Greene, was taken into custody about 3 p.m. Sunday following the execution of a search warrant at 520 18th St. A loaded handgun was also found in the home.

Carr has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He's expected to be arraigned today.

Police also arrested Nicole M. McDougall, 31, on charges of second-degree obstruction of governmental administration after she interfered with police conducting the search of the home.

The city's 12th murder of 2021 occurred just before 1 a.m. Oct. 2 at 1509 18th St., the home and barber shop of Tracy Greene.

Officers arriving on the scene found a door to the home and business open and entered the building. Once inside, the officers said they found Greene on the floor and attempted to provide first aid.

The officers reported that Green had been shot "multiple times."

Niagara Falls Fire and EMTS, who had also responded to the shooting call, and were staging nearby, joined police at the scene, but Green, 58, was pronounced dead a short time later.

Criminal investigators declined to speculate about a possible motive for the murder but did say they are looking into a number of possible scenarios.