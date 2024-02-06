Suspect charged in fatal shooting on Ellis Avenue in Jackson

The Jackson Police Department has identified a suspect who is being charged in connection to a homicide that occurred on Ellis Avenue near Highway 80.

According to a press release, Syhee Phillips, 24, turned himself into authorities on Thursday, Feb. 1.

The news release said Phillips is being charged with murder, aggravated assault, shooting into an occupied vehicle, drive-by shooting and convicted felon in possession of a firearm in connection to the homicide.

The fatal shooting happened Jan. 26 around 8:30 p.m. Police said two victims were inside of a black Lexus traveling on Ellis Ave, when Phillips pulled up beside them and began shooting.

A male victim, later identified as 23-year-old Devaun Johnson, was pronounced dead at the scene. An unidentified female victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police stated that Phillips also had warrants for three counts of aggravated assault, shooting into an occupied dwelling and possession of auto theft stemming from a previous incident.

