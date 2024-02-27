Suspect charged in fatal shooting of Family Dollar security officer, gunfire exchange with police the next day

Charges have been brought against the man accused of killing a security guard at a Family Dollar store in the Austin neighborhood on Friday and then shooting at Chicago police officers in Dolton on Saturday. Rodgerick Oneal, 36, of Maywood is accused of shooting Loyce Wright, 43, at the Family Dollar in the 5400 block of West Chicago Avenue just before 2 p.m. Friday. Wright later died at an area hospital from his gunshot wounds. The multiple felony charges against Oneal include one count of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer. He also has another felony charge, six misdemeanor counts and two issuances of warrant. The Chicago Police Department announced the charges against Oneal during a briefing late Tuesday morning at CPD headquarters. READ MORE: https://wgntv.com/news/chicagocrime/cpd-will-hold-briefing-to-provide-update-on-shooting-that-killed-security-guard-at-family-dollar-in-austin/

