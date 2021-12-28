Suspect charged after fatal shooting in Frederick

Dec. 27—A man is being held without bail on murder charges after police say he fatally shot a 21-year-old man who tried to intervene in a domestic dispute at a Frederick fast food restaurant Sunday.

Jaion Antonio Penamon of Frederick was pronounced dead at the Burger King at 101 Routzahn's Way after being shot twice in the upper body, according to police charging documents. Police responded at about 7:15 p.m. to find an injured Penamon in the restaurant's vestibule. Emergency medical services provided care before he died, FPD spokesman Allen Etzler said.

The alleged gunman, Frederick resident Darin Tyler Robey, 20, has been charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and four firearms related offenses. His next court date is to be determined.

Judge Earl W. Bartgis Jr. in District Court Monday afternoon ordered Robey to continue to be held without bail and that he have no contact with the witnesses. Robey appeared in court virtually and was represented by a public defender who could not immediately be reached for comment.

The public defender in his statement to the judge said some facts were still being worked out and noted Robey has no criminal record outside of this case.

Interviews with witnesses, according to charging documents, suggest Penamon asked a Burger King employee for her phone number when he came through the drive-thru Sunday. Another female employee reportedly directed Penamon to park his car out front, where she went outside to meet him. Robey then entered the restaurant and began talking to the other female employee — who'd Penamon had asked for her phone number, charging documents allege.

When Penamon came inside the Burger King, Robey allegedly began arguing with the female employee. Charging documents state Robey was known to this employee. Penamon allegedly told Robey to stop speaking to the female employee in that way.

Robey and Penamon started arguing, then Robey pulled out a handgun and shot Penamon, charging documents allege. Penamon reportedly tried to run out the door, but Robey allegedly followed and shot him a second time, causing Penamon to fall. Police say Robey fled after the shooting.

Police found two fired shell casings and one fired bullet in the restaurant, according to charging documents. During a search of Robey's residence in the 1100 block of Young Place, police allegedly found a handgun holster and a box for a handgun light.

Police reportedly saw Robey exit a rideshare vehicle around 9 p.m. on Young Place and run between two residences. "A short time later," police took Robey into custody when he left home and began walking down Young Place, charging documents read.

Charging documents suggest Robey communicated with his father over Xbox at about 9 p.m.

"The messages instructed Mr. Robey to get rid of everything, and his response [was] that he already got rid of 'it,'" charging documents state.

In court, Assistant State's Attorney Rebecca Clinton suggested the defendant took efforts to discard the firearm. She called the shooting a "brazen act of violence."

This story has been updated from the original version.

