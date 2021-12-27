UPDATE: Suspect charged after fatal shooting in Frederick

Dec. 27—Update: 8:48 a.m.

Police have identified Darin Tyler Robey, 20, of Frederick, as the suspect in the Sunday night shooting death of Jaion Antonio Penamon.

Robey was charged early Monday with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and several firearms charges early Monday morning. He has a bail review scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday.

Police allege Robey got into an altercation with a female inside the Burger King, then Robey shot Penamon when he tried to intervene.

Original story: 7:59 a.m.

Police say the person shot dead at a fast food restaurant Sunday night in Frederick tried to intervene in an altercation before his death.

One "person of interest" is in police custody after the shooting that occurred in the Burger King in the 100 block of Routzahn's Way, according to a police statement released early Monday.

Frederick Police Department officers responded at about 7:15 p.m. to the restaurant to find one male victim who'd been shot multiple times. Later identified as Jaion Antonio Penamon, police say he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not provide his age or residence in the release.

Initial investigation reportedly determined a male and female "got into an altercation" in the restaurant, when Penamon tried to intervene and was shot in the vestibule, according to the release.

FPD, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, Maryland State Police and the Brunswick Police Department coordinated their efforts and through investigation identified a person of interest who is in police custody. FPD said in its release the individual will not be identified publicly unless an arrest is made and charges are filed.

FPD spokesman Allen Etzler said Sunday night the shooting was not part of an attempted robbery.

Police say the investigation is active and ongoing. FPD asks anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information regarding it contact Detective Jones at 240-674-7058 or KJones@frederickmdpolice.org. Callers may remain anonymous by contacting FPD's crime tip line at 301-600-TIPS (8477).

