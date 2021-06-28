Suspect charged in fatal shooting of man near Lake Street gas station

A Brooklyn Park man has been charged with the shooting death of a 32-year-old man near an East Lake Street gas station in south Minneapolis.

Deandre S. Freeman, 34, was charged Friday in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree intentional murder in connection with the June 16 shooting of Paris T. Love, of Minneapolis, who died of gunshot wounds at the 1700 block of E. Lake Street.

Freeman remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail ahead of a July 20 court appearance. A message was left with his attorney Monday seeking a response to the allegations.

Freeman's criminal history in Minnesota includes two convictions for assault and one each for robbery, illegal gun possession and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint:

Freeman got out of a vehicle shortly after 6 p.m., walked up to Love near the Stop N Shop gas station and shot him multiple times with a handgun.

The gunman got back in the vehicle and drove off.

On Wednesday, police spotted Freeman driving on Dunwoody Boulevard and arrested him.

The complaint did not address a motive for the killing, but police said last week that it did not appear to be a random crime.

There have been 43 homicides so far this year in Minneapolis.

