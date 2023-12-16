Suspect charged in fatal shooting at Sunbury Wendy’s

SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) – A suspect has been named and charged in relation to a fatal shooting at a Wendy’s in Sunbury on Thursday afternoon.

At about 2:21 p.m., police received a call regarding a fight outside of Wendy’s, located at 88 N. Miller Drive. Authorities arrived at the scene two minutes later, where officers discovered an individual lying in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Sunbury police. The victim was pronounced at the scene.

Police officers immediately detained the suspect at a separate location in Delaware County, after he turned himself in, police said. Police have identified that suspect as Marshle Graham, 42. Graham is being charged with one count of voluntary manslaughter.

Sunbury police said the incident is still under investigation.

