Female Fugitive Nabbed After Fatal Shove of Famed NYC Singing Coach

Corbin Bolies
·1 min read
NYPD
NYPD

The woman who shoved a beloved singing coach to her death earlier this month has been arrested, the New York Police Department announced Tuesday.

Lauren Pazienza, 26, turned herself in at an NYPD precinct in the Chelsea neighborhood with her attorney Tuesday morning, according to the New York Post. She was charged with manslaughter after allegedly shoving Barbara Maier Gustern, 87, while running down a New York City street on March 10.

Gustern fell, hit her head on the pavement, and was transported to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition. She died on March 14 due to a traumatic brain injury, police said. Gustern was known for coaching Blondie singer Debbie Harry and the cast of the Broadway musical Oklahoma!

Pazienza’s arrest came days after police released photos of her at a subway station as they sought the public’s help in identifying her.

“This is a disgusting and disgraceful offense committed against a vulnerable, elderly woman doing nothing but walking down the streets of New York City,” the NYPD’s Chief of Detectives James Essig said at the time, according to the New York Daily News.

Gustern’s funeral is scheduled for March 26. Her family has been hosting viewings of her apartment for close associates, according to Gustern’s Facebook page.

  • Suspect in 87-year-old grandmother's NYC shove death surrenders

    Lauren Pazienza, 26, of Port Jefferson, turned herself in at the 10th Precinct and was charged with manslaughter.

  • Woman arrested in shoving death of beloved Broadway singing coach

    The woman suspected of shoving an 87-year-old New York City voice coach and causing her to suffer fatal injuries has been arrested, police said Tuesday.

  • Woman Arrested on Manslaughter Charge After Shoving and Killing Kathleen Hanna’s Singing Coach

    Lauren Pazienza turned herself in after the NYPD classified Barbara Maier Gustern's death as a homicide

  • Lauren Pazienza: 26-year-old woman charged with fatal shove on Broadway voice coach Barbara Gustern

    A woman has been arrested on manslaughter charges over the fatal shove that killed Broadway voice coach Barbara Gustern as she waited for a taxi. Lauren Pazienza, 26, of Port Jefferson, New York, was accompanied by her lawyer as she surrendered to police on Tuesday, according to NYPD. Gustern, 87, a well-known voice coach, died after being shoved from behind and hitting her head on the pavement as she hailed a taxi near her apartment in the Chelsea area of the city.

