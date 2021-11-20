Suspect charged with fatally shooting 20-year-old in August robbery on Raspberry Island in St. Paul

Nov. 19—A St. Paul man was charged Friday with murder in the shooting death of a 20-year-old man on Raspberry Island in August.

Christopher Dewayne Jones, 31, was charged in Ramsey County District Court with second-degree murder (with intent), second-degree murder (while committing a felony), second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and first-degree aggravated robbery.

Jones is accused of robbing an 18-year-old woman and shooting Blake Richard Swanson, of Bethel, shortly after 3 a.m. on Aug. 29. The two were sleeping in a car waiting for friends to arrive following a night out in Minneapolis.

According to the criminal complaint, Swanson's friend Evan Meide told police that he had driven them to Raspberry Island in his Impala and parked under the Wabasha Street bridge on the Mississippi River in downtown St. Paul. The couple were asleep, so he got out to search for an electric scooter to rent and ride around while waiting for other friends. He noticed a silver Chevy SUV with tinted windows in the parking lot when they pulled in.

Meide was halfway between Raspberry Island and Kellogg Boulevard when he heard what he thought was a gunshot. Thinking it came from downtown, he kept walking. When he located a scooter, he rode it back down to the parking lot where he found Swanson lying on the ground near the car in a pool of blood with Swanson's weeping girlfriend frantically trying to stop the bleeding with her sweatshirt, the complaint states.

The girlfriend told police that she was awaken by a gun pointed at her head and a man, later identified as Jones, saying, "Give me all your sh*—. You think I won't shoot you?" the complaint said. He took her phone and attempted to rob Swanson next, charges say.

Swanson was asleep. He was startled awake as Jones attempted to search him. The girlfriend said she heard a gunshot, saw Swanson fall out of the open front passenger door and saw the shooter run back to the SUV and drive away. She called 911 from Swanson's phone.

Police investigators didn't have much to go on. The girlfriend couldn't give a clear description and Meide was not near the car at the time. But they did get one clear fingerprint from the rear passenger door of the Impala that they learned belonged to Jones, according to the complaint.

"They kept grinding, kept going. They dug and worked and kept digging until they figured out who killed Blake," Police Chief Todd Axtell said of investigators Friday when announcing Jones' arrest. "I'm proud of them and their work. I'm thankful for the support we received from our partners. And I hope this arrest brings some sense of solace to Blake's family."

Investigators used phone data to build their case, placing Jones at the scene of the crime. They also spoke to Jones' associates, including two women who were at the scene with him.

Police got a break in the case Friday when one of the other people in the SUV with Jones was arrested for an unrelated crime.

This man told police that he had been at a bar with Jones on the evening Swanson was shot. The man said he had driven his car to pick up a woman for Jones. They all planned to meet at Raspberry Island to drink and hang out.

When the Impala pulled up, Jones said to his friend, "Watch this." He saw Jones go up to the Impala, heard a gunshot and saw Jones return. Jones told him to leave. He apologized to the others in the SUV, saying "he was sorry he got them into this," the complaint states.

Jones has prior felony convictions for simple robbery, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and drug possession.

He is being held in the Ramsey County jail and will make his first court appearance on Monday.

Mara H. Gottfried contributed to this report.