Suspect Charged After Fatally Shooting Indian American Motel Owner Over $10 Pool Pass in Connecticut

Bryan Ke
·2 min read

An Indian American motel owner in Vernon, Conn., was fatally shot after arguing with a guest over a pool pass last weekend.

What happened: Zeshan Chaudhry, the 30-year-old owner of Motel 6, got into an argument with the shooter’s girlfriend on June 27 after he told her she would have to pay $10 for a pool pass, according to NBC Connecticut.

 

  • The suspect, identified as Alvin Waugh, 31, joined the argument. Chaudhry allegedly kicked the couple out of the motel and told his staff to lock their room.

  • Waugh reportedly took a gun from his room and returned to the pool to shoot Chaudhry multiple times.

  • Chaudhry was rushed to Hartford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

  • Domingo Gonzalez, the motel's head of maintenance, explained that guests of the motel are charged $5 for the pool pass and $10 for non-guests. Waugh’s girlfriend was the official guest of the motel, however, the motel owner charged them $10 because Chaudhry "knew who the pass was really for,” Gonzalez said.


Other details: Authorities managed to find Waugh’s cellphone number and called him, The Hartford Courant reported. He informed them that he ran into the woods and would return to surrender.

 

  • Police found Waugh between an old Connecticut Golf Land property and a car dealership.

  • He was taken into custody and faces charges of "murder, criminal use of a weapon, use of a firearm for a felony, carrying a firearm without a permit, tampering with physical evidence, reckless endangerment and risk of injury."

  • Waugh made his first court appearance on Monday and was held on a $2 million bond.

  • The couple had been staying in the motel for about a month.


Featured Image via FOX 61

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Malaysian Woman Dies After Botched Liposuction Before Her Wedding

Newborn Babies Get Mini Face Guards for Protection in Thailand

Letter Threatens Shooting Chinese and Indians for 'Taking IT Jobs From Americans' in Texas

Highway Patrol Officer Who Risked Life to Save Downed Officer Receives Medal of Valor

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tattoos help ID KY man after child porn found on Google Drive. More charges filed.

    Lexington investigators discovered the man who allegedly uploaded the child pornography was in some of the explicit content, according to court records.

  • Facebook under fire as U.S. lawmakers press for new antitrust complaint

    A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers who are experts in antitrust urged the Federal Trade Commission on Friday to press on with its lawsuit against Facebook, according to a statement from the office of Senator Amy Klobuchar. In a letter to the new FTC Chair Lina Khan, who took the position last month, Klobuchar and Senator Mike Lee and Representatives David Cicilline and Ken Buck urged the FTC to "pursue enforcement action against Facebook and to consider all available options under the law for ensuring that the commission’s claims receive a full and fair hearing before the court."

  • Abhimanyu Mishra, 12 and Indian American, is youngest chess grandmaster ever

    Mishra beat the record by three months. Sergey Karjakin had held it for 19 years.

  • Everything you need to know about California's recall election

    On Sept. 14, Californians will vote on whether popular Democrat Gavin Newsom should be removed as governor. While Newsom retains support among most voters, the recall process may give his opponents in the Republican-backed challenge an edge they would not have in a typical election. Opponents of a sitting governor petitioning to hold a recall election need signatures from the equivalent of 12 percent of the votes cast in the most recent gubernatorial election.

  • 44-year-old murder mystery of man found in septic tank solved using genetic technology

    ‘He was separated from his family at nine years old and placed in foster care,’ Canadian police said about the man found dead on a farm in 1977

  • Libyan navy acknowledges dangerous chase of migrant boat

    Libyan maritime authorities have acknowledged that a Libyan coast guard vessel had fired warning shots at a migrant boat it was chasing in the Mediterranean Sea, in an apparent effort to stop it from crossing to Europe. The Libyan navy issued a statement late Thursday condemning “any acts that violate local and international standards and laws" and vowing to hold those responsible to account. On Thursday, the German non-governmental group Sea-Watch released footage filmed from a plane showing the Libyan coast guard chasing at high speed a blue wooden boat with a small engine and at least two dozen people onboard.

  • Nebraska man charged in fatal shooting of wife of 57 years

    An 80-year-old Nebraska man has been charged with murder after telling police he shot his wife, who had Alzheimer's disease, because he was struggling to care for her. Prosecutors upgraded the charges against John Kotopka to first-degree murder on Wednesday — a week after the death of Janet Kotopka, 78. Janet Kotopka had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease about two years ago and her health had deteriorated significantly, according to court documents.

  • Death hearing begins for Nebraska woman convicted of murder

    A three-judge panel began hearing evidence Wednesday to decide whether a woman should become the first female sentenced to death in Nebraska for her role in the killing and dismemberment of a woman she met through a dating app. Bailey Boswell was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder last year for the slaying of Sydney Loofe. Boswell's boyfriend during the murder, 54-year-old Aubrey Trail, was sentenced to death last month for fatally strangling Loofe and dismembering her body.

  • Man gets jail time for misbehaving in Yellowstone National Park

    An Indiana man was sentenced to 60 days imprisonment and banned from Yellowstone National Park for five years for what he did in the park.

  • Trip to the Dominican Republic turns into a vacation from hell: ‘We’ve lost everything’

    It was supposed to be an eight-day getaway, a chance for three South Florida brothers to reconnect with family living in the Dominican Republic amid coronavirus lockdowns and quarantine.

  • Prosecutor: Honolulu police killing of Black man justified

    Honolulu police officers' use of deadly force was justified and no charges will be filed against them in a shooting that killed a Black man because an investigation found that he entered a home uninvited and physically attacked the officers, the city's prosecuting attorney said Wednesday. The April 14 shooting death of Lindani Myeni, 29, has drawn international attention, including from civil rights activist the Rev. Al Sharpton, at a time when police violence in other parts of the U.S. have prompted protests over racial injustice. Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said his office's investigation refutes those who said the shooting shows that despite Hawaii's multicultural diversity, police are racist.

  • Ammon Bundy avoided convictions in Oregon, Nevada. His winning streak ended in Idaho

    The Republican gubernatorial candidate now has an acquittal, a mistrial and a conviction in three court cases.

  • Judge orders release of Wisconsin woman in Slender Man case

    A Wisconsin judge on Thursday ordered the release of a woman who has spent 3 1/2 years in a state mental health facility after being convicted of stabbing her classmate to please the Slender Man character. Anissa Weier, 19, was sentenced to 25 years at the Winnebago Mental Health Institute in December 2017. Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren gave state officials 60 days to draw up a conditional release plan and sent Weier back to the mental hospital pending another hearing on Sept. 10.

  • A Former Cop Charged In The Capitol Attack Has Amassed An Arsenal Of Weapons Since Jan. 6

    Thomas Robertson, who was released from custody on the condition that he not possess firearms, had an M4 rifle, ammunition, and a partial pipe bomb when authorities searched his home. And he had just ordered 34 more guns online.View Entire Post ›

  • Police chief loses job after leaving KKK note for Black officer, Ohio mayor says

    An Ohio police chief lost his job after leaving a racist note for a Black officer, the mayor says.

  • He killed his Kennedale family to run off with another woman. Tonight, he was executed.

    John Hummel received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the December 2009 killings.

  • Video: Man tackles, gropes woman on Brooklyn street

    Surveillance video captured the man running up to the woman, tackling her to the ground, and forcibly touching her underneath her clothes before running off.

  • Two Asian American Women Robbed at 99 Ranch Market in San Gabriel

    Police in San Gabriel, Calif., are looking for three men accused of robbing two Asian American women at a 99 Ranch Market over the weekend. The first incident, which was caught on surveillance video, saw one of the suspects grab the victim’s purse as she stood next to a checkout counter.

  • Report: Fatal assisted living fire linked to cleaning ritual

    A father and son charged in a deadly fire at a suburban New York assisted living facility had been performing a pre-Passover cleaning ritual that involves heating kitchen utensils to burn off traces of forbidden food, the Journal News reported. It remains unclear what specific role Rabbi Nathaniel Sommer of Monsey and his son, Aaron Sommer, allegedly played in the March 23 fire at Evergreen Court Home for Adults in Spring Valley that killed a resident and a firefighter, the newspaper reported. Records show that the Evergreen Court fire was reported about 90 minutes after the Nathaniel and Aaron Sommer had left the facility after preparing the kitchen for Passover, the Journal News reported.

  • Girl plays dead then FaceTimes grandma after parents, sister killed, Texas family says

    A Texas girl who survived a shooting that killed her parents and sister played dead before calling for help, her family says.