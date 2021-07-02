Suspect Charged After Fatally Shooting Indian American Motel Owner Over $10 Pool Pass in Connecticut

An Indian American motel owner in Vernon, Conn., was fatally shot after arguing with a guest over a pool pass last weekend.



What happened: Zeshan Chaudhry, the 30-year-old owner of Motel 6, got into an argument with the shooter’s girlfriend on June 27 after he told her she would have to pay $10 for a pool pass, according to NBC Connecticut.









The suspect, identified as Alvin Waugh, 31, joined the argument. Chaudhry allegedly kicked the couple out of the motel and told his staff to lock their room.

Waugh reportedly took a gun from his room and returned to the pool to shoot Chaudhry multiple times.

Chaudhry was rushed to Hartford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Domingo Gonzalez, the motel's head of maintenance, explained that guests of the motel are charged $5 for the pool pass and $10 for non-guests. Waugh’s girlfriend was the official guest of the motel, however, the motel owner charged them $10 because Chaudhry "knew who the pass was really for,” Gonzalez said.



Other details: Authorities managed to find Waugh’s cellphone number and called him, The Hartford Courant reported. He informed them that he ran into the woods and would return to surrender.









Police found Waugh between an old Connecticut Golf Land property and a car dealership.

He was taken into custody and faces charges of "murder, criminal use of a weapon, use of a firearm for a felony, carrying a firearm without a permit, tampering with physical evidence, reckless endangerment and risk of injury."

Waugh made his first court appearance on Monday and was held on a $2 million bond.

The couple had been staying in the motel for about a month.



Featured Image via FOX 61

