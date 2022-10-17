Suspect charged with fatally shooting his mother’s boyfriend in Harlem

A suspect has turned himself in to face charges for the Harlem shooting death of his mother’s boyfriend, police said Monday.

Tomas Dunn surrendered at the 32nd Precinct stationhouse Sunday for the fatal shooting outside the Frederick Samuel Apartments, a public housing development on W. 144th St near Lenox Ave.

Dunn, 22, was charged with murder and gun possession for allegedly shooting 41-year-old Saladeen Cochrane on W. 144th St. near Malcolm X Blvd. about 10:05 p.m. Sept. 30. Cochrane was rushed by medics to Harlem Hospital, where he died three days later.

The victim was dating Dunn’s mother, a relationship that sparked the murder, police said.

The victim had an arrest record dating back to 1997, when he was charged with robbery. Records show that between 2002 and 2018 he served more than six years in state prison for three drug convictions. He also had an arrest record in New Jersey.

Dunn was awaiting arraignment in Bronx Criminal Court Monday for Cochrane’s slaying. Dunn has a prior strangulation arrest, police said.