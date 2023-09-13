Suspect charged in February murder of Florida Lyft driver

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the murder of a 74-year-old Florida Lyft driver, according to our partners at WPBF News in West Palm Beach.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) announced that 36-year-old Matthew Scott Flores has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Gary Levin.

WPBF reports that a press conference was held by the department in Boynton Beach on Wednesday morning to provide more details on the arrest.

Levin from Palm Beach Gardens went missing on January 30 after picking up a Lyft customer in Delray Beach and making a drop-off in Okeechobee in his red-colored Kia Stinger.

FLDE confirmed to WPBF that Flores, who was connected to another homicide case in Central Florida and was on the run, was the passenger driven by Levin that day.

After both Levin and Flores got to Okeechobee, FDLE believes Flores shot Levin inside the car, killing him, WPBF reports.

Just days after Levin’s disappearance, and in the middle of a large community search for the Lyft driver, officials told WPBF that Flores was found driving Levin’s Kia Stinger in North Carolina.

