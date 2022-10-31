Suspect charged with first-degree murder in deadly quadruple shooting near East Memphis businesses

A man is behind bars after a quadruple shooting in East Memphis left one man dead and injured three others.

On Oct. 30, Memphis Police (MPD) responded to a shooting call in the 3900 block of Park Avenue, where they found a man lying facedown in the parking lot with gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital and later pronounced dead, police said.

Two women told police they were with the suspect, identified as Peter Vaca, 18, and four other men in a Dodge Durango just north of the location on Park Avenue.

According to an affidavit, all the men, including Vaca, were armed with guns.

The women said they got out of the vehicle before Vaca drove south on Shotwell Street before turning into the parking lot on Park, the affidavit said.

They then heard multiple gunshots.

Video surveillance from a nearby smoke shop showed the Durango pull into the parking lot before exchanging gunfire with four men.

The vehicle’s rear windshield was hit before it was seen leaving the scene, police said.

All four men in the parking lot were hit, including the victim who died, according to the affidavit.

A red Dodge Durango was shown to be registered at Vaca’s address.

When investigators arrived at his home, they saw the vehicle parked in the driveway with a rear windshield busted out.

Vaca is charged with first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder, records show.

