Suspect charged with first-degree murder in Wessington Springs standoff, fatal shooting

Oct. 25—WESSINGTON SPRINGS — A Wessington Springs man was arrested on a first-degree murder charge after authorities responded to a shooting call that resulted in a hostage situation.

According to the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI), law enforcement were called to a residential address in Wessington Springs in the early hours of Sunday, Oct. 24 to the report of an alleged fatal shooting.

Upon arrival, the DCI says Mitch Caffee had barricaded himself inside a residence with a female hostage.

During the early morning hours of October 24, law enforcement responded to a Wessington Springs residence after reports of a barricaded subject/ hostage situation which stemmed from an alleged fatal shooting inside the residence. pic.twitter.com/7jpmBZQ7DQ

— South Dakota DCI (@SouthDakotaDCI) October 25, 2021

Through a coordinated effort between multiple agencies, authorities were able to secure the safe release of the hostage and a peaceful surrender from Caffee.

Caffee was subsequently arrested and is being held in custody on a $1 million bond.

Though charges are not listed on the state's online court portal, a thread of tweets from the DCI says Caffee was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault and kidnapping and burglary.

Caffee was subsequently arrested by DCI Special Agents on charges including first degree murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping and burglary; he remains in custody on a $1 million dollar cash-only bond. DCI continues to investigate the incident.

— South Dakota DCI (@SouthDakotaDCI) October 25, 2021

South Dakota codified law defines first-degree murder as either the premeditated killing of another or the killing of another while attempting to kidnap or burglarize.

First-degree murder is a Class A felony, which is the highest degree of crime in the state. It is punishable by death or life in prison, plus up to a $50,000 fine.

Codified law says a punishment less than death or life in prison may not be issued for a Class A felony.

The names of the shooting victim and the hostage have not been publicly released.

Caffee is also currently facing charges of domestic abuse stemming from a separate incident in September.

Authorities from the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigations, Jerauld County Sheriff's Office, Sanborn County Sheriff's Office, South Dakota Highway Patrol and the Huron Police Department responded to the incident.

