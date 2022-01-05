Suspect charged in Frogtown slaying; victim's ex-girlfriend allegedly stirred dispute

Jan. 4—A St. Paul man is accused of fatally shooting another man following a fight instigated by a woman in the city's Frogtown neighborhood last week, authorities say.

Brandis Junton Wells, 34, was charged Tuesday in Ramsey County District Court with second-degree murder in the death of Jarrell Ray Kirk, 31, of St. Paul.

According to the criminal complaint, Wells and Kirk lived in the same duplex in the 500 block of Blair Avenue.

About 10:15 p.m., on Dec. 28, police were called to the residence following multiple 911 calls reporting a fight, shots fired and a shooting victim. They arrived to find Kirk lying on the sidewalk in front of the house with apparent gunshot wounds to his arm and chest.

Kirk's father was with his son, obviously distraught. He was waving officers down to tell them the shooter was inside the duplex, charges say.

Kirk was taken to Regions Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner determined that he died from a single gunshot wound that entered his upper left arm and re-entered his torso.

Police reported that the scene was "chaotic" with multiple people on site. Investigators pieced together the following scenario that led to the shooting:

Kirk lived in the upstairs unit with his father, his brothers and his girlfriend. He had been in conflict with Wells because his ex-girlfriend had left him after a long relationship to date Wells. Multiple witnesses told police that the ex-girlfriend antagonized Kirk and intentionally fueled conflict between the two men, according to the charges.

On the evening of the shooting, Kirk and the ex-girlfriend had gotten into an argument. After Kirk went back upstairs, those living in the downstairs unit cut the power to the upstairs unit, so Kirk went back downstairs to confront his ex-girlfriend. Kirk has a permit to carry a firearm and took the gun with him, the complaint states.

Kirk and Wells began to fight and Kirk was punched and kicked by Wells and other young men who were downstairs, charges say.

Story continues

The father said he heard gunshots and ran downstairs to check on his son. He told police he saw the ex-girlfriend urging Wells to shoot Kirk, and he saw Wells shoot Kirk in the chest, the complaint states. Wells ran back inside the duplex and escaped out the back door.

Wells was on the run for five days before turning himself in to the police about 8:20 p.m. Monday.

According to charges, Wells said, "I didn't mean to kill that dude" and "I thought he was going to live."

Wells will make his first court appearance Wednesday.

Mara Gottfried contributed to this report.