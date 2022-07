NextShark

China is reportedly blocking news about a hacker who claimed to have stolen a police database containing information on 1 billion citizens and offered to sell it for 10 bitcoin (approximately $200,000). The anonymous hacker, who goes by the username ChinaDan, said the database contains more than 23 terabytes of data including personal information, such as addresses, mobile numbers and criminal histories. “Databases contain information on 1 billion Chinese national residents and several billion case records, including: name, address, birthplace, national ID number, mobile number, all crime/case details.”