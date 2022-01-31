A suspect was arrested over the weekend after police said he shot a man at a Houma business during an argument.

Max A. Leon, 18, of Orlando, Fla., is charged with attempted second-degree murder, Houma Police said.

He is accused of shooting a 33-year-old man around 8 p.m. Friday at a business in the 7700 block of Main Street.

Police said Leon entered the business and caused a disturbance. When an employee tried to escort him out, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot him multiple times, authorities said. The shooter then fled the area.

The gunshot victim was later treated at a local hospital and was expected to recover, police said.

Following an investigation, detectives linked Leon to the shooting and received information Saturday that he was at a home in the 600 block of Eliza Street.

Police took the suspect into custody without incident and he was booked into the Terrebonne Parish jail, where he is being held on $800,000 bail.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Suspect charged in Houma shooting that left one injured