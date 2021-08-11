Suspect charged with indecency with a child released on bond

Aug. 10—A Caddo Mills man, charged with multiple counts of indecency with a child, has been released on bond.

Mark Wayne Cotten, 47, was taken into custody on the evening of July 22 by officers with the Caddo Mills Police Department on two writs, each on a charge of indecency with a child, filed by the 196th District Court.

Cotten was initially held in the Hunt County Detention Center, and was released Monday evening on a total of $400,000 bond.

It was not known as of Tuesday morning whether Cotten had an attorney.

Indictments have not yet been filed in connection with the charges.

The Hunt County grand jury is next scheduled to convene on August 27.