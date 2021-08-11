Suspect charged with intoxication manslaughter following double fatality crash had previous alcohol arrest

Aug. 10—A Wolfe City man, arrested early Saturday morning after he allegedly caused a motor vehicle accident north of Commerce which resulted in the deaths of two people, was convicted earlier this year of being a minor in consumption of alcohol.

Hunter Keith Dawson, 18, has been released from the Hunt County Detention Center, on two counts of intoxication manslaughter and one count of unlawfully carrying a weapon after making a $202,500 total bond.

It was unknown as of Tuesday whether Dawson has an attorney, or would be filing a writ with the Hunt County district courts, seeking to have a defense counsel appointed for him on the charges.

The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that at approximately 4:45 a.m. Saturday Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to a major crash at the intersection of State Highway 50 and County Road 4805. The preliminary investigation indicated a 2007 truck tractor was traveling southbound on Highway 50 and a 2003 Dodge Ram was parked facing north in the southbound lane. The truck tractor made an attempt to avoid the collision and drove onto the unimproved portion of the highway causing it to roll several times. The driver and passenger in the truck tractor were pronounced deceased on scene.

Dawson, the driver of the pickup, was not injured.

Intoxication manslaughter is a second degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison and an optional fine of up tp $10,000.

Court records indicate that Dawson entered a plea of nolo contender in the court of Hunt County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1, Place 1 Wayne Money on June 21, to a charge of minor in consumption of alcohol, a Class C Misdemeanor offense.

Nolo contender is a plea by which a defendant in a criminal prosecution accepts conviction as though a guilty plea had been entered but does not admit guilt.

Dawson was ordered to attend drug and alcohol classes and to complete 10 hours of community service.