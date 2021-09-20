Suspect charged in Jhaz Allison murder arrested again in Aiken County

Sep. 20—The bond company that posted a surety bond for a suspect charged in the Jhaz Allison murder filed a motion to be released from any responsibility for her appearance in court.

Sharla R. Hamilton was arrested Thursday and transported to the Aiken County detention center after the bond company filed a "bondsman off bond" motion.

Hamilton was the third suspect arrested in the Jhaz Allison murder investigation this summer.

The 28-year-old new mother is charged with murder, kidnapping, destruction, desecration or removal of human remains and possession of a weapon during violent crime.

The murder and other suspects charged

On June 29, police asked the public for assistance in finding 29-year-old Jhaz Allison, who was kidnapped at gunpoint at a gas station in Aiken on June 24.

Dahkir "Doc" Anderson, Austin Martin and Sharla R. Hamilton were arrested four days prior and charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, possession of weapon during a violent crime, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and cocaine, possession of ecstasy, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of schedule II pills and unlawful carrying of a pistol, according to a report from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

The same day police asked for the community's assistance in locating Allison, a body was discovered on the 500 block of Harbor Drive in Aiken.

The Aiken County coroner confirmed the body was Allison on July 7.

Following the DNA confirmation, Anderson, 21, and Martin, 21, who were previously charged with attempted murder, were charged with murder and destruction, desecration or removal of human remains.

According to Martin's arrest warrant, the suspects "did, with malice aforethought, cause the death of the victim by beating the victim in the face repeatedly with firearms/hands/feet which contributed to his death," according to the warrant.

The suspects are also accused of destroying Allison's remains. The suspects "burned the victim's body and buried him," according to the warrant.

Hamilton was initially placed under home detention for drug charges and unlawful carrying of a pistol but was not charged with murder or grave destruction.

At the time of the other arrests, Solicitor Bill Weeks said Hamilton did not have any pending charges but confirmed that Hamilton was pregnant and was being induced the weekend after the other two suspects were arrested.

She was later charged with the same crimes as the other two suspects, Anderson and Martin.

Anderson and Martin have not received bond, according to Aiken County court records.

A fourth suspect

Capt. Eric Abdullah said the Aiken County Sheriff's Office is still looking for a fourth suspect.

The male suspect has not been identified or located yet, according to Abdullah.

If anyone has any information, police said they should contact the Aiken County Sheriff's Office at 803-648-6811.

Citizens can also provide information anonymously through Midlands CrimeStoppers. There are cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.

To submit a phone tip, call 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

This story will be updated with any new developments.