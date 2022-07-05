Suspect charged in July 4 Eagle Point crash

Jul. 5—The Jackson County Sheriff's Office has identified a 30-year-old Virginia man who was arrested for driving recklessly, running from police and crashing July 4.

Trevarese Levelle Allen did not have any identification on him when he was arrested Monday, and he refused to cooperate with authorities. But police were able to get his name before charging him with attempting to elude police by vehicle; attempting to elude police by foot; reckless driving; and six counts of reckless endangering.

At about noon Monday, a sheriff's deputy spotted a black 2015 BMW driving recklessly South Shasta Avenue. The driver got away, but later crashed into two other cars near Dutton Road.

Allen got out of his vehicle and ran before being picked up by another motorist who was not involved in the crash, authorities say. Medford Police Department officers stopped that vehicle and arrested the man who ran.

A passenger in the getaway vehicle was released at the scene. One victim from another vehicle involved in the crash was transported to a local hospital after complaining of pain.

A news release said police closed down north and south lanes of Highway 62 from Dutton Road to Shasta Avenue to just one lane of traffic for 20 minutes so they could investigate the incident.

